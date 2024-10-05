Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision in Huntington Beach

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday evening in a collision in Huntington Beach.

The crash unfolded around 7 p.m. on Beach Boulevard at Taylor Drive. When officers arrived, they located the victim from Rosemead who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car alleged to have struck the motorcyclist remained at the scene and was cooperating. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash was asked to call HBPD Traffic Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.