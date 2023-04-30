Motorcyclist killed in crash on 405 Freeway in Westminster

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Westminster, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash unfolded around 5:10 a.m. on the southbound thoroughfare near Goldenwest Street.

There, firefighters reported that a motorcyclist was on the left shoulder of the Goldenwest Street off-ramp.

The cause of the crash was not known. An investigation is underway.