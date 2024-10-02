Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver while returning home from a food bank

Family searches for hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed their loved one in Lynwood

Security video captured the seconds a car comes barreling down a neighborhood road in Lynwood, moments after a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Cristina Long believes the driver behind the wheel collided with her brother and left him to die.

"We went to the house after," Long said. "There's a pot with food still in it the TVs still on. He thought he was coming home he thought."

Long's brother, 42-year-old Eli Long had just left a food bank and was riding his motorcycle down Atlantic and Arlington Avenues around 9:20 a.m. last Friday. Another security video showed the light blue or silver Toyota Camry waiting in the middle of the same intersection. As it turns, it collides with the motorcycle before quickly jetting off.

"He didn't deserve to be left in the street like that," Long said.

The family said they have since received more video. They believe it shows the same car driving on the 710 Freeway mere minutes after the deadly crash.

"Same damage, same blown out back window, same rare side panel destruction," Long said.

The Family said Eli wore his helmet, gloves and protective gear on the day of the crash. He was a life-long rider, whose father owned a motorcycle repair shop. Many of his nine siblings also ride.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking over several videos. However, the family said its hard to clearly make out the car's license plate.

"Any help you can give us, please," Long said.

The nine sibling said they will continue to fight for justice because their big brother, who was always there for them, would have done the same.