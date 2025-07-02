Motorcyclist dies in crash while fleeing from police in Menifee

A motorcyclist was killed when they lost control and crashed while fleeing from police in Menifee on Tuesday.

It happened a little after 9 p.m. on Bradley Road near Cherry Hills Boulevard, according to the Menifee Police Department.

They say that officers were conducting an anti-driving under the influence saturation patrol when they spotted the motorcyclist who failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a Facebook post from the department.

When officers attempted to catch up and pull the motorcyclist over, he allegedly sped away. Police began to chase the suspect, only identified as a 20-year-old male, but terminated the pursuit for public safety, they said.

"The officers continued driving north on Bradley and discovered the motorcycle rider had crashed," the MPD release said. They believe that the suspect's motorcycle collided with the west-side curb of Bradley, which caused him to crash as he was "traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash."

Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived at the scene. He was declared dead shortly after.

"It is unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, as the investigation is still on going," police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 723-1566.