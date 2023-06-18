Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility box in Santa Ana

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a utility box in Santa Ana.

According to Santa Ana Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near Dyer Road and Bradford Place after receiving multiple calls about a crash at around 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man down in the eastbound lanes of Dyer Rd.

Orange County Fire Authority first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators do not believe that any other vehicles were involved in the incident and are working to determine a cause.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact detectives at (714) 245-8215.