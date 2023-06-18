Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility box in Santa Ana

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a utility box in Santa Ana. 

According to Santa Ana Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area near Dyer Road and Bradford Place after receiving multiple calls about a crash at around 7:50 a.m. 

Upon arrival, they found a man down in the eastbound lanes of Dyer Rd. 

Orange County Fire Authority first responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators do not believe that any other vehicles were involved in the incident and are working to determine a cause. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact detectives at (714) 245-8215. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 6:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.