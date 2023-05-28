Motive unknown after 4 people were wounded in Moreno Valley shooting

An investigation is underway in Moreno Valley where four people were recovering following a shooting.

The incident unfolded just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 24800 block of Evening Shadow Court. There, deputies responded to a report of a shooting and located two individuals who had been shot.

Both were transported to hospitals for treatment. Deputies said two other victims appeared at a hospital and were also being treated for gunshot wounds.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, and authorities do not presently have any suspect information.

Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Investigator Allen at 951-486-6700.