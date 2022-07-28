Mother sues LAUSD, claims her son was offered pizza for a COVID-19 vaccination

A local mother claims her 13-year-old son was given a COVID-19 vaccination at school without her consent, according to a lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Maribel Duarte says her son Moises, who is a student at Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy, was offered a piece of pizza for receiving the vaccine. And not only was he vaccinated without her consent, she says Moises was made to forge her name on a consent form.

(credit: Unity Project)

An image of a vaccine record released during a news conference shows two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered in October and November of last year.

Duarte says her son, whom she describes as having had breathing problems and asthma since he was a baby, has suffered side effects from the vaccination. Moises doesn't sleep as well and is no longer physically able to exercise the way he used to, she said.

Her attorney accused the operators of the vaccine clinic of bribery, coercion, assault, battery, and medical negligence. However, they would not provide a copy of the allegedly forged consent form.

The LAUSD says it does not comment on threatened, pending, or ongoing litigation.

The lawsuit comes as a new survey shows many parents do not plan to have their children vaccinated before school resumes this fall, even as the BA.5 variant fuels a new surge in COVID cases across the country.