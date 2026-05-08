Mother gets 25 years to life for death of 4-year-old daughter, found unresponsive in East LA vehicle

A 40-year-old woman was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of her 4-year-old daughter, who was found by deputies in East Los Angeles, unresponsive in a car.

Maria Del Refugio Avalos was found guilty earlier this year for one count each of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death.

The child was identified by family members as Mia Gonzales. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records, she died from the combined effects of strangulation and sharp force injury of the wrist.

On Jan. 25, 2024, deputies responded to a call for service regarding a child assault in the 4800 block of Civic Center Way. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Avalos was detained at the scene and arrested for suspicion of murder.

Prosecutors said the girl was "cold" and "had been dead for a period of days" when deputies found her, adding that Avalos had turned her "into a pawn" in her conflict with the girl's father.