Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of minor daughter in East LA

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of her minor daughter in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a call for service Thursday regarding a "child assault" in the 4800 block of Civil Center Way.

When they arrived, deputies located the minor unresponsive in a car. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said her mother was detained and then arrested on suspicion of murder. An initial autopsy determined the minor's cause of death as homicide.

The case will be presented to the D.A.'s office Tuesday for review.

The investigation was ongoing. Those with information were asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).