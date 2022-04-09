Mother Nature turns up the heat, but relief is on the way

Weather forecasters say it will begin to cool down Saturday following days of temperatures soaring into the 90s across much of Los Angeles County.

"Today is the last day of the heat wave and overnight temperatures should be cooler," the National Weather Service said Friday. "The cool down will continue through the weekend and into early next week, with a chance of marine layer stratus returning. There is a slight chance of showers late Monday into Tuesday but less than one tenth of an inch of rain is expected."

Highs Saturday are expected to be in the mid 70s to upper 80s in most areas.

While cooler temperatures are on the horizon, Friday was another sizzler. By mid-afternoon, areas including Long Beach, Fullerton and Chatsworth had already cracked the triple-digits, while Torrance, Burbank, Pasadena, Van Nuys, Woodland Hills and Santa Ana were all in the upper-90s.

Meanwhile, forecasters issued the standard warnings for staying safe in the heat, advising people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible."