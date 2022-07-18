Moreno Valley woman allegedly posed as nurse to kidnap newborn from hospital

A Moreno Valley woman faces charges Monday of impersonating a nurse at the Riverside University Health System-Medical Center and trying to walk out away with a newborn infant.

Jesenea Miron, 23, was arrested last Thursday morning on suspicion of kidnapping and remains in custody on $1 million bail. She is scheduled to make her next court appearance Tuesday.

(credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a woman had entered the hospital as a newly hired nurse in order to get into a medical unit where newborn infants were present. She went into a patient's room and identified herself as a nurse, then tried to take the newborn infant, authorities said.

Hospital staff confronted her and notified security, and the suspect ran from the hospital before she could be detained.

Investigators from the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station identified her as Miron, then served a search warrant at the 1100 block of Weber Street, where she was found and arrested. Authorities say they also found "additional items of evidentiary value" inside the home.

Hospital officials say they had multiple layers of security to protect their patients and staff, and are working with the family to address their concerns and ensure their well-being.

"We appreciate the swift response from the Sheriff's Department. We are working with them to investigate how the suspect accessed the patient's room and interacted with the family," a statement from Riverside University Health System-Medical Center said. "Our security protocols have been reviewed and reinforced, and we have additional sheriff's deputies on campus."

Anyone with more information can contact Investigator Galvan or Master Investigator Merrill of the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station at (951) 486-6700, or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at (951) 776-1099.