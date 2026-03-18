Riverside County man arrested for murder after violent assault in Moreno Valley

A Moreno Valley man was arrested for murder on Tuesday for a violent assault that left a 37-year-old man dead.

In a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that they were dispatched to a Moreno Valley hospital at around 2:45 p.m. after learning that a patient was "dropped off by a family member suffering from injuries consistent with an assault."

Upon arrival, they learned that the victim, identified as 38-year-old Moreno Valley man Sean Street, had succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke with witnesses and learned that Street had been assaulted in the 14000 block of Big Horn Avenue in Moreno Valley earlier that day. Upon learning this information, deputies were sent to the area and secured the scene, where they searched for his alleged attacker, 37-year-old Brandon Thigpen of Moreno Valley.

Deputies located and arrested Thigpen without incident and he was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center for murder.

"This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO's Central Homicide Unit investigators at (951) 955-2777.