Moreno Valley man arrested for trying to meet with 13-year-old girl for sexual encounter, deputies say

A Moreno Valley man was arrested for allegedly trying to arrange a meeting with a teenage girl for sexual purposes, deputies said on Tuesday.

Scott Marin, 42, was arrested and booked on suspicion of illicit contact with a minor, arranging to meet a minor to perform lewd acts, attempted lewd acts on a child and sending harmful material to an underage person, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began to investigate Marin in early April after they were made aware of online communication taking place between the suspect and a 13-year-old girl from Perris.

"During the investigation, deputies determined Marin asked for numerous sex acts, for sexually gratifying pictures and agreed to meet," said a press release from RSO.

Marin was arrested upon leaving a home in Moreno Valley on Friday, April 25. He was found to be in possession of several communication devices, all of which were booked as evidence, deputies said.

He was released after posting $55,000 bond on Tuesday.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO's Perris Sheriff's Station at (951) 210-1000.