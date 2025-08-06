Moreno Valley man arrested for murder of two brothers in 2006 cold case

Riverside County deputies made an arrest in a nearly 20-year-old cold case investigation into the murder of two brothers in 2006.

The incident originally occurred back on Jan. 29, 2006 just before 2 a.m., when deputies assigned to the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station were dispatched to Pepper Court near John F. Kennedy Drive in Moreno Valley after learning of a shooting, according to a news release from RSO.

"Deputies arrived and located two deceased males inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds," the release said. "The males were later identified as 24-year-old Louie Granado and his brother, 34-year-old Glenn Granado, both residents of Moreno Valley."

Richard Ferris, the 50-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting two brothers in Moreno Valley in 2006. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Though RSO Central Homicide Unit detectives were able to identify the suspect as Richard Ferris after several years of investigation, they said there was not enough evidence to charge him at the time. The case then went cold until April of 2025, when RSO's Cold Case Unit assumed the investigation.

They were able to locate additional information to follow up on and reopened the case.

Ferris, now 50, was arrested on Aug. 1 in Boyle Heights. He was booked on suspicion of murder.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact RSO investigators at (951) 955-2777.