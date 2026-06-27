Riverside County firefighters battle brush fire near World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley

Riverside County firefighters battled a brush fire burning near the World Logistics Center in Moreno Valley on Saturday.

The blaze, which crews dubbed the Iron Fire, was reported at around 2:15 p.m. near Eucalyptus Avenue and World Logistics Center Parkway, just south of the SR-60 Freeway, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department officials.

As of 3:15 p.m., firefighters said that the fire had burned about 25 acres and was "burning at a moderate rate of spread." They said that additional resources were contacted to assist with the firefight.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and no injuries have been reported.

The World Logistics Center is a sprawling warehouse complex that covers 100 million square feet and is the "largest, most efficient and most advanced logistics center in the United States," according to its website.



