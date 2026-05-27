Arrest made in 2024 Moreno Valley shooting that left 32-year-old man dead

Nearly two years after a 32-year-old man was found fatally shot in Moreno Valley, Riverside County Sheriff's Office investigators have announced an arrest in connection with the homicide.

The shooting happened back on July 26, 2024, at around 9:45 p.m., when deputies were called for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 24000 block of Fawn Street. At the time, investigators said they arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, since identified as Scott Leflore, died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

While first investigating the incident, deputies did not provide details on a suspect or motive.

In an updated news release shared on Tuesday, however, they said that homicide investigators had identified the alleged shooter as 39-year-old Moreno Valley resident Jeffrey Donnel Hendrix.

He was located in Rialto on May 23, 2026 and taken into custody without incident, deputies said. He was booked for murder at the Cois Byrd Detention Center.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available," the release said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigators Adams or Denham at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Morales at 951-468-6700.