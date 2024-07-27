Watch CBS News
Man found shot to death in Moreno Valley

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A man was found shot to death in Moreno Valley late Friday evening. 

Deputies were called to the scene, located in the 24000 block of Fawn Street, at around 9:45 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The victim, only described as a 32-year-old man, has not yet been identified. 

No information was provided on either a motive or a possible suspect in the incident. 

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-1777.

