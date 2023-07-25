More tickets available for Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles

Watch CBS News
Still haven't gotten those coveted Taylor Swift concert tickets yet? You're in luck - fans got a surprise Tuesday morning as more tickets got released to her upcoming shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

But, there's a catch. You have to be a Ticketmaster "verified fan".

If you didn't sign up for that feature prior to the initial on-sale, unfortunately you're out of luck. If you did, however, check you email for a code. 

Then head to Ticketmaster to see if you qualify to purchase tickets to the show!

If you're thinking about heading over to a ticket reseller like StubHub or SeatGeek, be prepared to pay significantly more than face value. As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest tickets were selling for nearly $800 all the way up to $3,000+ each.

The 'Eras Tour' comes to SoFi Stadium for five dates, beginning next Thursday:

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium
• Thursday, August 3 with HAIM, and Gracie Abrams
• Friday, August 4 with HAIM, and OWENN
• Saturday, August 5 with HAIM, and GAYLE
• Tuesday, August 8 with HAIM & Gracie Abrams 
• Wednesday, August 9 with HAIM & GAYLE

