More than 7,500 state personnel deployed to assist with Southern California brush fires

More than 7,500 state personnel have been deployed to battle the Southern California brush fires, including the California National Guard.

Four major brush fires in the region are responsible for burning over 28,700 acres and killing five people. Fire crews are continuing to battle the flames but have been affected by strong winds spreading embers and creating hot spots.

Firefighters work to extinguish flames engulfing a home as a brush fire rages in Pacific Palisades, California, on January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brush fire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life-threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 17,000 acres have burned in Pacific Palisades, an upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden were briefed about the state of the brush fires and their impact on several communities in the region. Firefighters in LA have been maxed out and have been requesting additional support.

On Tuesday, Newsom declared a state of emergency for the Pacific Palisades area and issued an executive order to support communities being affected. President Biden approved Newsom's request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

The state has also received continued federal assistance to help with the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires, the governor's office said.

"We are putting all available resources behind fighting these wildfires, including leveraging local and federal assets. California has thousands of boots on the ground working to combat these fires. The state is leaving no stone unturned to protect California communities," Newsom said.

The governor's office said nearly every part of the state government is assisting in the fire response.

State personnel deployed

Governor's Office of Emergency Services: 1,040 firefighters

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection: More than 4,700 personnel, including local and federal partners

California Department of Transportation: 600 personnel

California Highway Patrol: 19 officials

California National Guard: More than 600 members

Out-of-state resources sent to Southern California

Oregon: 75 engines

Washington: 45 engines

New Mexico: 5 engines

Utah: 10 engines

Idaho: 25 engines

These engines include hundreds of additional firefighters.

The National Weather Service issued an extreme red flag warning ahead of the "life-threatening and destructive windstorm" in preparation for the damaging weather conditions.

Thousands of structures have been destroyed and officials believe the number could continue to increase. KCAL News meteorologists have said that the majority of the strong winds have passed the region but critical fire danger remains.