More than 500 voting centers open throughout Los Angeles County

More than 500 voting centers opened throughout Los Angeles County on Saturday, providing locals plenty of options to get their ballots in ahead of Tuesday's General Elections.

In addition to the 118 voting centers that opened extra early last weekend, 522 centers opened their doors on Saturday, bringing the grand total to 640 for Election Day on Nov. 8.

The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday. On election day Tuesday, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county through Election Day, regardless of their place of residence.

Vote-by-mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county -- roughly 5.6 million people. Residents can still drop those ballots in the mail, or place them inside drop boxes around the county. The ballots can also be turned in at any vote center.

LA County residents can locate a center nearest them by visiting this website. Orange County residents can find the same information here.