Voting centers open early throughout Los Angeles, Orange Counties

Dozens of voting centers have opened early for Los Angeles and Orange County residents, more than a week before Election Day on Nov. 8.

While arly voting has however been available via the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office headquarters in Norwalk, 118 different voting centers opened up throughout Los Angeles County alone, providing people plenty of time to cast their ballots ahead of the elections.

Beginning Nov. 5, all 640 voting centers will be opened to the public wishing to cast in-person ballots, all of which are available to anyone regardless of their place of residence.

Come Nov. 8, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Additionally, vote-by-mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in LA County, a total of nearly 5.6 million people.

In OC, 14 different locations open on Saturday, and residents can drop their ballots at any location regardless of their place of residence. There are 10 locations in Irvine.

LA County residents can locate a center nearest them by visiting this website. Orange County residents can find the same information here.