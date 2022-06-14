More than $200K worth of stolen Lululemon leggings found in La Habra apartment

More than $200,000 worth of stolen Lululemon products were found at a La Habra apartment and seized by a CHP retail crime task force.

(credit: CHP)

The athleisure wear bust by its Organized Retail Crime Task Force was announced by the California Highway Patrol Monday.

"According to Lululemon representatives this is the largest recovery of stolen items in the company's history," the CHP said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say their investigators were alerted to three large boxes of Lululemon merchandise being shipped from Ohio to an apartment complex in La Habra and intercepted the shipment. The investigators instead delivered the shipment to the apartment, and while there, saw several other similar boxes.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched the apartment and found 16 large boxes, each filled with Lululemon leggings stolen from various stores throughout the country, including Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. A total of 1,861 stolen items, with a retail value of $203,688, were seized and inventoried, according to the CHP.

The investigation into the stolen merchandise continues, and the residents of the apartment told investigators they had no knowledge of what the boxes contained, CHP officials said.