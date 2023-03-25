More than $1 million worth of memorabilia stolen from Tujunga sports collectible shop

From autographed jerseys and basketballs to baseball and Pokemon trading cards, it's been a labor of curating this collection for the guys at Kaptain Fish Collectibles in Tujunga.

The rare and valuable merchandise has been kept under lock and key, protected by a security gate at the storefront.

However, a few thieves plowed a white work truck right through the shop's front window on Sunday, breaching the security gate. The three men in hoodies were caught on camera quickly ransacking the store before the alarm tipped the police off.

The suspects used a white pickup to bust through the security gate. Kaptain Fish Collectibles

"It made me feel horrible," said co-owner Sevag Mazakian. "I feel violated. I felt fear that something like this could happen."

Mazakian said in less than seven minutes the thieves robbed the shop of over $1 million in stolen merchandise and damage.

"They took loose boxes, comics, cards, a signed pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers," said Mazakian.

He also said this is the third card shop to be robbed in two months. It is unclear if the trio were responsible for the other robberies but the other two robberies happened just 15 miles away in Burbank.

"They might think Kaptain Fish is not too far from Burbank," said Mazakian.

The owners of the collectible shop hope that someone can identify the men in the video, one of whom provided them with a pretty clear close-up in security footage.

Security footage captures one of the suspects accused of robbing the collectibles shop. Kaptain Fish Collectibles

"We built something here that we're proud of," said Mazakian.

Kaptain FIsh is a place where kids come to learn how to play Pokemon games and has always been a family-friendly environment. The owners hope the community won't be afraid to come back to the shop.

"We're really proud to be part of this community," said Mazakian.