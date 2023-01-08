More rain coming to Southern California starting late Monday

More rain is coming to the Southland next week, forecasters said Saturday.

Some areas could see mild showers after midnight Saturday, but the main precipitation is expected late Monday and into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said guidance indicates "good confidence in a strong and powerful storm, but lower confidence on the details."

"Gales and high surf expected over the region through Tuesday, conditions peaking Monday into Tuesday," the NWS tweeted Saturday. ``Dangerous seas can be expected. Large, breaking waves will affect the coast, highest on west-facing beaches. Strong rip currents are expected."

Gusts of up to 55 mph were predicted for the mountains Monday. There was a chance of rain and snow Sunday morning, with a snow level of 4,500 to 5,00 feet.

Temperatures will stay cool throughout the week, with highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows will mostly be in the 40s and lower 50s, but will drop into the 30s in the mountains and high desert.

A brief lull is expected by Thursday with the potential for more rain next weekend.

The incessant parade of storms continues to batter California with heavy rain, damaging winds, and heavy snow. Flooding, rapid river rises, mudslides, & burn scar flash floods or debris flows will be possible. Locally heavy rain in the Western Gulf Coast may produce flooding. pic.twitter.com/1dqI7ScYUP — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 8, 2023