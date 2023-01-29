More rain and snow coming to SoCal Sunday evening

Two days of scattered rain and mountain snow are expected to move into Southern California beginning Sunday, January 29.

Precipitation amounts are expected to be somewhat limited across much of the region, generally a half-inch or less, with no flooding concerns, according to the National Weather Service.

For the mountains, low snow levels are forecasted with higher than normal liquid-to-snow ratios. Snow is expected for many mountain passes, possibly impacting travel across the region.

"A cold storm will move over the area Sunday into Monday with mainly light rain expected," the NWS tweeted. "Mountain snow will be the main impact, with 4-8" of snow possible above 4500' in the San Gabriels, and 1-2" possible on the Grapevine with winter driving conditions. Use caution!"

Temperatures will also drop substantially on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 50s and lows mostly in the 40s, dropping into the low 30s and even the 20s overnight in some mountain and high desert areas.