Head-on crash on 23 Freeway in Ventura County leaves 2 dead, 3 hospitalized with major injuries

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalized with major injuries after a two-car crash on the 23 Freeway in Moorpark on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at around 2:05 p.m. on northbound lanes of SR-23 near Los Angeles Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers believe that one of the vehicles involved drove over a barrier and into oncoming lanes of traffic, where they collided head-on with another vehicle, according to the CHP's incident log.

Ventura County Fire Department paramedics pronounced two people dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries. Neither of the deceased victims has yet been identified.

CHP investigators are working to determine exactly caused the crash.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where multiple lanes of the freeway remained closed hours after the incident first happened. One lane was open for traffic as officers continued to survey the area.