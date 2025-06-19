Mookie Betts hosts celebrity softball game for Black Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium

Black Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium on Thursday gives baseball fans a chance to see Nelly, Lil' Wayne and Lizzo, among others, perform differently -- on the softball diamond.

Mookie Betts is also switching gears, as he and former Lakers forward Matt Barnes will coach the teams for the first celebrity softball game.

It's all part of Juneteenth recognition, ahead of the night's regularly scheduled MLB game concluding the four-game series between the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

"It's going to be a good time with great vibes, and something I hope to do for years to come. Thank you to everyone who is playing in the game and helped put on this event," Betts said in a statement.

Betts and Barnes will provide live, in-game commentary as they coach their teams donning customized Juneteenth cream and black jerseys.

The teams' rosters will be filled with additional celebrity players, and some will umpire or spectate. Professional and amateur sports athletes from the MLB, NBA, NFL and the ATP Tour, will also participate, including Terrell Owens, James Loney, Jordan Love and Mo'ne Davis.

Tickets remain on sale for the 7:10 p.m. start against the San Diego Padres at Dodgers.com/tickets and fans are encouraged to arrive early to watch the softball game, starting at 5:30 p.m.