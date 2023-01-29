Monterey Park offers free counseling to residents impacted by mass shooting

The Chinatown Service Center and the city of Monterey Park announced Friday they are teaming up to offer drop-in counseling services to any residents affected by last weekend's mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

On select days through Feb. 3, the city will have multilingual caseworkers and counselors stationed at the Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library, 318 S. Ramona Ave.

Services will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Thursday and Friday.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, in-person legal support services will be available in the library's Friends Room. The Asian Pacific American Bar Association, the Asian Pacific American Women Lawyers Alliance and other Asian American and regional bar association representatives will be providing pro bono services, according to the city.

"Volunteer attorneys will be on hand to answer legal questions about immigration, criminal law, civil matters, government benefits, labor and employment at the legal clinic," according to a statement from the city.

More information on the services is available at http://www.montereypark.ca.gov/1483/Resources-for-Victims-and-the-Community.