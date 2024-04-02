Monterey Park community anxiously awaiting word from friends and family in Taiwan after 7.4 magnitude earthquake

Los Angeles locals anxiously awaiting word from family members in Taiwan after 7.4 earthquake

Southern California communities like Monterey Park, where thousands of Taiwanese-Americans now call home, are anxiously awaiting word from friends and family after a strong magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off eastern Taiwan on Wednesday.

A photo from Taiwan in the aftermath of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck 11 miles east of Hualien City. Sally Chang

Early reports indicate that at least four people have died and more than 50 people were injured as a result of the earthquake, which happened 11 miles east of Hualien City, Taiwan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Taiwan, Japan and China were all warned of possible tsunamis as aftershocks followed, the largest of which measured magnitude 6.5.

Now, people back in California are desperately trying to reached loved ones in the midst of the chaos.

"We're in shock," said Pierce Tsao. "Just because the scale of the earthquake is tremendous. ... I came from Taiwan, so we understand that Taiwan is in the earthquake zone, but personally, I never experienced earthquake in Taiwan, during my lifetime there in this scale."

He was able to get in touch with his brother on Tuesday, who recounted the moments that his house was swaying due to the force of the quake.

Sally Chang is a Taiwanese journalist now working in Los Angeles. She was on the phone with her mother when the earthquake hit.

"My mom was so scared. My mom was even crying and then I told her to hide under the table," Chang said.

She was able to talk to her sister as well, who told her that a highway in the area collapsed, just one of the many structures that crumbled.

The distance between the two nations, on top of the perceived complications on cell service in the area, is making communication difficult for many.

