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Montebello house fire leaves 1 person dead, 2 others in critical condition

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a house fire in Montebello on Thursday morning.

The Montebello Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. 5th Street around 4:34 a.m. after receiving reports of a residential fire.

When officers arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and a man and a woman with severe burns. 

Firefighters responded to the home and extinguished the blaze. One person was found dead inside. 

The two other people were transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Montebello detectives and arson investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. 

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