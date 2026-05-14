Montebello house fire leaves 1 person dead, 2 others in critical condition
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a house fire in Montebello on Thursday morning.
The Montebello Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. 5th Street around 4:34 a.m. after receiving reports of a residential fire.
When officers arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and a man and a woman with severe burns.
Firefighters responded to the home and extinguished the blaze. One person was found dead inside.
The two other people were transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.
Montebello detectives and arson investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.