Montebello house fire leaves 1 person dead, 2 others in critical condition

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a house fire in Montebello on Thursday morning.

The Montebello Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. 5th Street around 4:34 a.m. after receiving reports of a residential fire.

When officers arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames and a man and a woman with severe burns.

Firefighters responded to the home and extinguished the blaze. One person was found dead inside.

The two other people were transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

Montebello detectives and arson investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.