Montclair High School student seriously injured after hit-and-run crash in Pomona

A Montclair High School student is fighting for his life after a speeding driver ran him over in Pomona over the weekend.

"It sucks to see him like this," cousin Brian Ortiz said. "He doesn't deserve it."

Brandon Bustillo, 16, was crossing Phillips Boulevard to get picked up after a quinceañera party Saturday night. Franklin Bustillo, Brandon's father, watched as the suspect drove away and left his son on the road. Brandon remains in a critical condition at a local intensive care unit. He sustained a lot of head trauma and is currently in a coma.

Brandon's friend and brother were crossing the street with him at the time. They said they looked both ways, but the car was coming so fast that the driver almost hit them.

"He almost caught my leg, too," brother Pedro Bustillo said. "That's when I turned around and was like Brandon, watch out."

Brandon's friends all teared up after learning about the crash.

"He has all of us on his side and I hope he knows that," friend Damon Carreno said.

Police said they are still looking through evidence as they search for the suspect. In the meantime, Brandon's family hopes the community will help them find the driver.

"We just want justice for him at the end of the day," cousin Cassandra Ortiz said.