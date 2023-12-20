Watch CBS News
Local News

Monrovia man charged for sexually abusing 2-year-old, distributing it on social media

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A grand jury charged a 22-year-old man from Monrovia on Wednesday for sexually abusing a 2-year-old and sharing a recording of it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

British investigators alerted federal authorities in the United States about David Lisandro Perez Figueroa's actions after discovering his X chat logs contained child sexual abuse material earlier this year.

Figueroa has been charged with two counts: production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. 

Investigators claim that the 22-year-old coerced the toddler to engage in sexually explicit conduct with him. On July 22, Figueroa allegedly shared a video of the abuse on X. British investigators eventually linked the social media account to him and shared the information with their American counterparts. 

Figueroa was arrested on Dec. 5 and has been jailed without bond. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 28. 

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 50 years. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:38 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.