Monrovia man charged for sexually abusing 2-year-old, distributing it on social media

A grand jury charged a 22-year-old man from Monrovia on Wednesday for sexually abusing a 2-year-old and sharing a recording of it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

British investigators alerted federal authorities in the United States about David Lisandro Perez Figueroa's actions after discovering his X chat logs contained child sexual abuse material earlier this year.

Figueroa has been charged with two counts: production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators claim that the 22-year-old coerced the toddler to engage in sexually explicit conduct with him. On July 22, Figueroa allegedly shared a video of the abuse on X. British investigators eventually linked the social media account to him and shared the information with their American counterparts.

Figueroa was arrested on Dec. 5 and has been jailed without bond. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 28.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 50 years.