Watch CBS News
Local News

Monrovia home goes up in flames after possible explosion

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Fire destroys home in Monrovia
Fire destroys home in Monrovia 00:38

A Monrovia home was decimated by flames on Tuesday after what many neighbors in the area are calling an explosion. 

It was first reported at around 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Colorado Boulevard, according to the Monrovia Fire Department. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found large flames that were beginning to threaten another home nearby. 

By around 4:30 p.m. they had gained the upper hand on the fire, but not before it ravaged the home, leaving little behind, visible with SkyCal over the scene. 

Monrovia firefighters, assisted by Los Angeles Fire Department crews in the incident, say that one person is unaccounted for and a search is underway. They say that it may have been a tenant, but have not yet been able to confirm. 

It appeared that the home next door suffered some damage as the massive flames were able to extend to the structure. 

Neighbors say that the fire was preceded by a large explosion that sent shocks through the neighborhood.

"It was just a huge boom," said Sherrie Vollaire, who lives near the scene. "I mean it shook the building."

"All of the sudden the house just blew up," Tim Price, another neighbor, said. "Full flames, just boom."

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but Monrovia firefighters say that arson investigators have been called to the scene. 

As the arson investigation continued, police were called back to the scene Thursday night as a person was found dead in an unattached structure nearby that was not involved in the original fire, according to the Monrovia Police Department.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.