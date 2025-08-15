Monrovia Home Depot vigil planned for man who died allegedly fleeing immigration operation

A vigil is planned outside a Monrovia Home Depot store Friday night for a man who died as he was allegedly fleeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers Thursday morning.

The National Day Laborer Organizing Network is hosting the 6 p.m. event in memory of the man who died, who has not yet been identified.

"The worker was fleeing an unannounced raid by immigration agents, the latest in an ongoing wave of violent, chaotic kidnappings and assaults that ICE and other agencies are waging at Home Depots and other locations across Southern California," the group said in a statement.

The Monrovia Police Department said the man ran away from the Home Depot at 1625 Mountain Avenue as ICE agents approached the hardware store. The man crossed Evergreen Avenue and ran onto the 210 Freeway less than 10 minutes after the agents arrived, according to the City of Monrovia. He was struck by an SUV on the freeway and later died at the hospital.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, agents were not pursuing the man. Immigration rights advocates said 10 people were detained during Thursday's operation.

Homeland Security was unaware of the man's death until CHP contacted the agency hours after its operation ended.

Protesters responded to the man's death and staged a rally at the Monrovia Home Depot on Thursday.

The Home Depot is in the district represented by Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez.

"There is such incredible fear in our immigrant communities, so much so that people will run into freeway traffic out of fear when all they want is a chance to support their family and seek the American Dream," the senator said in a statement. She called for an end to what she described as violent and sweeping.