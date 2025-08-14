Man dies while fleeing immigration operation at Monrovia Home Depot, city says

A man was hit and killed on the 210 Freeway after he ran from an immigration operation at a Monrovia Home Depot, according to city officials.

The immigration operation happened on Monday morning. The Monrovia Police Department said the man ran away from the Home Depot at 1625 Mountain Avenue as Immigration and Enforcement agents approached the hardware store.

The man crossed Evergreen Avenue and ran onto the eastbound 210 Freeway less than 10 minutes after agents arrived, according to the City of Monrovia. That's when the California Highway Patrol said he was struck by a car. The Monrovia Fire Department took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said agents were not pursuing the man. Homeland Security was unaware of the man's death until CHP contacted the agency hours after its operation ended.