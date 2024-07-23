Monrovia children's theater group has trailer with props stolen

A children's theater in Monrovia is working hard to make sure the show goes on, even after thieves took a trailer full of props used to put on a performance.

The owners of Centre Stage Inc., a nonprofit school that teaches music, dance and theater, say that the truck and trailer parked in front of their home had been stolen when they woke up Tuesday morning.

"I went in and asked my husband, and then he was like, 'Oh my gosh, the truck is gone,'" recalled Keely Milliken, who co-owns the group.

She says that they had just closed their teen production of "Legally Blonde," so the trailer was loaded with pink sets and props used for the show.

Security camera footage from a neighbor's home shows the moments that the truck and trailer pull away from their home int he Wild Rose Avenue neighborhood, sometime between 5 and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Already, they're feeling the financial pressure of the incident, knowing that they'll have to pay for all the rented props that were taken, as well as replace the truck and trailer essential to their operation.

"Use that truck and trailer almost every day for our nonprofit, because we also go into different schools and bring programs to them, so it's a big loss for us," Milliken said.

Despite all of this, she says that 100 of their children aged 12 and under are ready to shine when they open their "Annie" performance this week, hopeful that the show's message can help boost their spirits.

A GoFundMe for the group has been started to help cover the cost of the losses, which can be found by searching "Support Centre Stage Inc After Theft."