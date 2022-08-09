Monkeypox vaccination site to open in East Hollywood

A monkeypox vaccination site is set to open in East Hollywood Tuesday at Barnsdall Art Park.

The site, located at 4800 Hollywood Blvd., will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for people who are pre-registered with Los Angeles county.

According to county Supervisor Hilda Solis' office, the site has the capacity to vaccinate about 300 people per day.

"As the monkeypox outbreak continues, it is critical that we increase accessibility to the vaccine for at-risk communities," Solis said in a statement. "With the launch of the monkeypox vaccination site at Barnsdall Park, L.A. County is making it easier for residents in hard-hit communities to get vaccinated. I encourage residents to assess their risk and take steps to protect themselves from monkeypox as we wait for additional doses to Los Angeles County."

Last week, the county declared a local emergency in response to the monkeypox outbreak. The state and the federal government have also issued local emergencies.

As of Monday, there were 616 confirmed or presumed cases in the county.