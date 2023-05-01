Mojave homicide investigation: 4 men dead

Kern County sheriff's detectives are investigating after three men were found dead Sunday night in a house in Mojave and a fourth man later died in the hospital.

Kern County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible assault at a house on the 15000 block of H Street in Mojave at about 11:21 p.m. Sunday, according to the department.

Arriving deputies found four men at the scene with injuries from a violent assault, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Dept. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth man was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, where he later died.

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene Monday morning.

The four victims were in their 20s and 30s, according to investigators.

No descriptions of possible suspects were released.