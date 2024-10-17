Mock space shuttle travels through Downey streets, headed for restoration

A historic mock space shuttle made its way to its temporary destination Thursday as it was transported through Downey streets from storage to begin its restoration for public tours.

The lesser-known 1972-built shuttle, named Inspiration never actually left Earth. The 122-foot-long, 35-foot-tall mock-up was built as a prototype and part of Rockwell International's successful bid to build NASA's shuttles.

It was disassembled and has been sitting in storage over the last decade. All seven pieces were loaded up and transported on trucks Thursday morning to a site where restoration work can begin before it becomes a permanent fixture in Downey's Colombia Memorial Space Center.

"If it wasn't for the Inspiration shuttle, we wouldn't have the space shuttles that then eventually went into space." Ben Dickow, president of Colombia Memorial Space Center said.

He explained that before computer design, engineers had to build prototypes. "In fact, inside this shuttle is a model of the toilet that eventually made it into space. There's a crew cabin in there. Everything is exactly like the shuttles that went into space because you have to prove it first here on the ground, and actually here, in Downey," Dickow said.

The Inspiration will be not only on display at the center's new building which is also under construction, but will also be open for people to tour inside.

"I really want people in Southern California to know this is your story, this is our story, this is our heritage. We built the Apollo capsules that went to the moon. We built the space shuttles right here in Downey and in Southern California and everyone should own that and enjoy it," Dickow said.

The space center is also embarking on a $50 million fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of construction of the new facility, along with the specialized exhibits and science-education programs.