MLB and Make-A-Wish Foundation kickoff series of events during All-Star Week

Several kids who are part of the Make-A-Wish program were all smiles at a special reception Friday that was hosted by the LA Dodgers, as Major League Baseball teamed up with the foundation to kickoff a series of fun events for the children.

Mascots from various MLB teams strolled into the Marriot at LA Live to put a smile on the faces of their youngest and most loyal fans.

Various MLB mascots take photographs with kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the Marriot at LA Live. CBSLA

MLB and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant the wishes of 6-year-old Brody from Illinois, 17-year-old Bryan Rebolledo of New York and 17-year-old Ethan of Texas.

"I have no words to explain what I'm feeling right now," Rebolledo said. "It all started when I was 6 years old. My brother was the first one to like the sport and since then I loved the sport."

The 17-year-old was excited as he met members of the minor league who will be playing in Saturday's All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. The kids will be special guests at the game.

The teen said his battle with lymphoma has been challenging, but his faith, family and the support of Make-A-Wish and community members has been priceless.

"It was really hard, but thanks to the doctors and my family, they were always together with me," Rebolledo said. "We fought through it and thank god we're here."

Mike Kallhoff, president of Make-A-Wish Los Angeles, explained the impact the program has on the kids.

"We know the wish can be the turning point in the child's recovery," he said. "So, we take it very seriously, to give the kids something they can look forward to from the time they pick their wish until the day they go on the wish, until the day they go back home and tell all their friends about the wish."

MLB and Make-A-Wish have been working together since 1980, to grant life-changing wishes for children battling serious illnesses. Their goal is to bring the magic that kids see on the field to them during All-Star Week.

"Every year, these all star games are a chance to see the best major league players baseball has to offer and these kids pick this wish because that's who they want to see," Kallhoff said. "They want to see the biggest names on TV, that they read about all the time and have a chance to see them in person."

Rebolledo said he's excited for this memorable experience and is rooting for the boys in blue this All-Star Week and beyond.

"I just want to say Dodgers going to get the MVP. That's going to be it," the teen said.

Saturday's All-Star Future's game will be played at Dodger Stadium, starting at 4 p.m.