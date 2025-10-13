Mitt Romney's sister-in-law found dead near LA County shopping center

Former Senator Mitt Romney's sister-in-law Carrie Elizabeth Romney, 64, was found dead outside a shopping center in a Los Angeles County neighborhood, deputies said.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said investigators discovered her body last Friday night in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive in Santa Clarita, a city roughly 40 miles north of downtown LA. Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe foul play was involved, according to the department's Homicide Bureau.

Detectives are waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of her death.