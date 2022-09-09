Watch CBS News
Local News

Mission San Gabriel to open for special event, more than 2 years after devastating fire

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Mission San Gabriel to reopen for special mass
Mission San Gabriel to reopen for special mass 00:27

For the first time in more than two years, Mission San Gabriel is preparing to reopen its doors for a special event.

GettyImages-1226310852.jpg
SAN GABRIEL, CALIFORNIA-JULY 11, 2020-The 249-year-old San Gabriel Mission caught fire overnight and burned most of the roof and interior. The cause is unknot at this time.(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Mission San Gabriel will reopen Saturday for one day only, for a special mass celebrating 250 years of the mission and the Catholic faith in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

The mission has undergone extensive restorations since an arson fire destroyed its roof and caused significant damage to the church's interior. A previously convicted arsonist, John David Corey, has been charged with setting the fire.

There's still much work to be done on the mission, including repairs to the pulpit and an altar.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 11:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.