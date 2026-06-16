Riverside residents concerned over removal of some historic Mission Inn artwork

Riverside residents are raising concerns about reports that some of the historic artwork inside the Mission Inn has been removed following the hotel's recent purchase.

"It is a little on the depressing side," said one hotel visitor on Tuesday. "It's sad that I won't be able to see the artwork here. ... I understand it's their property, but it's historical and has a deep meaning to the city of Riverside, not just them."

The news comes just about a month after the Roberts Family, who had owned the nationally recognized historical landmark since the 1990s, announced its sale to the San Manuel Investment Authority.

While the specific terms of the sale remain confidential, CBS LA has learned that many of the artifacts inside the hotel were not included in the $33 million purchase.

"It's kind of shocking and it feels concerning, because so much of the artwork at the Mission Inn has been here for over 100 years," said Riverside City Councilmember Philip Falcone, who previously worked as a tour guide at the hotel. "These are things that are so foundational to the hotel, and unfortunately, the public will no longer have access to."

Some of the pieces that have been removed thus far include the Taft Chair, which was hand-carved by Mission Inn artisans for President William Howard Taft, the "Charge Up San Juan Hill" painting of President Theodore Roosevelt and the Rough Riders by Vasily Vereshchagin, the statue of the goddess Pomona and the "California Alps" painting by William Keith from 1874.

In request for comment on the art's removal, Kelly Roberts released a statement that said, in part: "What should be a celebration of that legacy has unfortunately been overshadowed by inaccurate claims regarding privately owned family assets."

Since the Mission Inn is not only a California and Riverside landmark, but a federal one as well, there is disagreement over whether the items inside the hotel are part of the designation, meaning they can't be removed. Roberts' statement went on to say, "The facts are clear: the artworks and personal property being discussed were expressly excluded from the sale agreement and remain the lawful property of Kelly Roberts."

In her statement, she said that the artwork was removed from the hotel prior to the close of the transaction and that it was done in accordance with the terms of the sale.

"What has been largely overlooked is that Kelly Roberts left virtually the entire historic collection of furnishings, artifacts, artwork, and collectibles with the Mission Inn, ensuring future generations can continue to experience its rich history and character," the statement said.