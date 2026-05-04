Riverside's Mission Inn to be sold to San Manuel Investment Authority

The Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation on Monday announced an agreement to purchase the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, which is expected to close as early as the end of the month.

The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but ownership will go to the San Manuel Investment Authority, which recognized the historical significance of the property.

"The Mission Inn holds a special place in our hearts," said Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena. "Generations of our family love the inn for its charming ambience and for the memories we've made there over the years. We recognize its historic, economic and cultural significance to Riverside and the region and would be delighted to include The Mission Inn in our non-gaming hospitality portfolio."

(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The sale comes after co-owner Duane Roberts died in November. Roberts, along with his wife, Kelly, purchased the Mission Inn in 1992 when it was in danger of being demolished, the hotel's website says.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as stewards of The Mission Inn," Kelly Roberts said. "Duane and I poured our hearts into preserving its legacy while evolving it for future generations. I am incredibly proud of what we built together and deeply grateful to our team, the Riverside community, and every guest who has walked through its doors. I have great confidence that Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation will carry this legacy forward with the same care, respect, and vision."

The Mission Inn, located in the heart of downtown Riverside, was established in 1876 and is known for its annual Festival of Lights, and is a popular destination for holiday light viewings every December. Its Mission Revival architecture has made it a tourist attraction through the years.