Missing South LA infant boy found safe

An 11-month-old boy who was reported missing last week in South Los Angeles has been found safe.

Theo Alexander Guarino had last been seen at 11:55 p.m. on March 31. He had been in the care of his father's friend amid an ongoing custody dispute between his parents, Los Angeles police said.

He was returned safe to his mother, police confirmed early Wednesday morning.

No details were provided on how exactly he went missing and where he was found.