Body of elderly San Bernardino County woman missing for a week found off Highway 247

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
/ KCAL News

The body of an elderly San Bernardino County woman who was reported missing a week ago was found on Monday off the side of Highway 247 in the Johnson Valley area, according to authorities. 

Lorraine Bird, an 86-year-old Twentynine Palms woman, was reported missing by her family on May 13. She hadn't been seen since then, until deputies received a call for service reporting a person who was located near the highway, according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

"When deputies arrived, they found the body of an adult female near a large group of boulders," the department release said. 

The remains were identified as Bird, and her cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, deputies said. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact SBSD detectives at (909) 890-4904.

