Missing infant abducted from La Puente by parents, sheriff's department says

Authorities are searching for a missing 2-month-old girl believed to have been abducted by her parents, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. announced Monday.

Sayvee Torres, born in December, was last seen on January 24, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Industry Station.

She was last seen at her mother's residence on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente.

The child is at risk under suspicious circumstances and is being concealed, according to the sheriff's department. She's believed to be with her mother, Breanna Torres, and her father, Oscar Morales. No further information was given regarding the circumstances of the girl's abduction.

Anyone with information about the child's or her parents' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's Industry Station at (626) 330-3322. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or contact lacrimestoppers.org.