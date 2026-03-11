Los Angeles County child missing since 2020 found in North Carolina, sheriff's department says

A child who was reported missing from their home in Duarte in 2020 has been found in North Carolina, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

On July 1, 2020, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received a report of a missing child. At the time, DCFS was conducting an investigation involving the child. The child's mother, who had custody, allegedly stopped communicating with authorities and was believed to have taken the child.

On March 6, detectives from the Temple Station received information suggesting the child might be in Washington County, North Carolina. Detectives contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office, and a follow-up investigation was conducted.

Deputies located the child enrolled at a school. They were safely recovered and are now in protective custody.