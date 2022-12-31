Missing 4-year-old boy located after being abducted by father
A missing four-year-old boy has been located after he was taken by his father on Friday night in Long Beach.
Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, Stephen Rhodes, from his mother's home located on the 5700 block of Orange Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Stephen Rhodes took his son and the vehicle of the latter's mother, a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala.
The amber alert was deactivated just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
It's unclear exactly where the father and son were located.
No other information was provided.
