Missing 4-year-old boy located after being abducted by father

A missing four-year-old boy has been located after he was taken by his father on Friday night in Long Beach.

Zayne Rhodes was abducted by his father, Stephen Rhodes, from his mother's home located on the 5700 block of Orange Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Stephen Rhodes took his son and the vehicle of the latter's mother, a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala.

The amber alert was deactivated just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

*This AMBER Alert has been deactivated*

***The subject has been located***

AMBER ALERT- Los Angeles County

Last seen: Orange Ave. and E. 57th St.@LBPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/OOnKKJAGC5 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 31, 2022

It's unclear exactly where the father and son were located.

No other information was provided.