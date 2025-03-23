LAPD: Missing 16-year-old found dead, no foul play suspected

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing last month in Los Angeles has been found dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There is no indication of foul play in the death of Mohammod Tahir, who was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 24th in the 15800 block of South Vermont Avenue.

When he went missing, police mentioned that Tahir had medical conditions and his family had appealed to the public for help.

The location where Tahir was found remains unclear, and his cause of death has not been revealed, but authorities have stated no foul play is suspected.