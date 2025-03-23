Watch CBS News
LAPD: Missing 16-year-old found dead, no foul play suspected

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing last month in Los Angeles has been found dead, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

There is no indication of foul play in the death of Mohammod Tahir, who was last seen around 7 p.m. on February 24th in the 15800 block of South Vermont Avenue.

When he went missing, police mentioned that Tahir had medical conditions and his family had appealed to the public for help.

The location where Tahir was found remains unclear, and his cause of death has not been revealed, but authorities have stated no foul play is suspected.

